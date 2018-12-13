Home States Odisha

All India Congress Committee to decide action against Srikant Jena

Following his removal as the chairman of OPCC manifesto committee, Jena, a former union minister, quit the party from all posts.

Published: 13th December 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Srikant Jena

Srikant Jena

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the removal of senior Congress leader Srikant Jena from the party’s manifesto committee, the disciplinary committee of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has left it to All India Congress Committee to take suitable action against the former Union Minister for his indiscipline.

“We discussed the statements and activities of Jena. Since he is an AICC member and former Union Minister, the AICC is competent to take necessary action against him. Therefore, we decided to leave the matter to AICC,” said chairman of OPCC disciplinary committee and former Chief Minister Hemanada Biswal. Commenting on the issue, Jena said he has no knowledge about breaching the party discipline.
“I was never indulged in any mining theft nor have I received any stricture from the court in any bribery case. If OPCC and AICC asks me about the matter, I have my reply ready,” Jena said.

ALSO READ: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena resigns from all posts in Odisha Congress

The AICC on December 6 had removed Jena as the chairman of OPCC manifesto committee and replaced him with senior party leader Ganeswar Behera. A day after Jena’s ouster, Biswal said the former was removed from the post for indiscipline. Jena, however, claimed that he had not indulged in any indiscipline.

