District Congress Committee in Odisha's Jeypore extends support to lawyer's bandh

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: THE District Congress Committee has decided to support Mahabandh called by lawyers of Koraput over the High Court bench demand on December 18. Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Congress chief whip and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the demand is justified as per the Supreme Court guidelines on High Court bench. He said people of tribal areas have to travel around 500 km for judicial work at the Orissa High Court. A High Court bench in Jeypore would be of immense help to them, he said, adding that the Congress party would support Mahabandh.