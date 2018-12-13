Cooperative society secretary held for taking bribe in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested the secretary of Dandipur co-operative society on corruption charges. As per reports, Debasis Muduli of Dandipur, who was working as Data Entry Operator with the co-operative society, had lodged a complaint with Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance alleging that Secretary Sudarsan Sahu had demanded Rs 20,000 from him for recommending to make his job permanent.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption officials nabbed Sahu, a native of Balanga in Puri district, while accepting the bribe amount from Muduli. The officials also conducted searches in his house at Balanga. “A case has been registered and Sahu was arrested,” a Vigilance officer said.

In another case, Vigilance officers nabbed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) anti-larval section’s supervisor for demanding Rs 1,000 from a citizen for issuing birth certificate of his daughter. Manoranjan Das of Satya Nagar was arrested for taking the bribe from Kulamani Meher of Gothapatna.