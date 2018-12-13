Crorepati Police Inspector of Odisha's Bhandaripokhori police station in vigilance net

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officials on Tuesday arrested IIC of Bhandaripokhori police station Amit Kumar Biswal for taking bribe. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-corruption sleuths intercepted Biswal near Sergarh toll gate in Balasore district while he was going in a car to his house at Baripada.

The inspector was carrying money which he had allegedly collected through illegal means. Vigilance officials also seized Rs 73,500 cash from Biswal’s possession and later carried out simultaneous searches at the his house in Baripada Town and Government quarter at Bhandaripokhori.

The officials traced single storey building worth Rs 33.83 lakh in Baripada Town, bank deposits amounting to Rs 52.44 lakh, Rs 16.65 lakh deposits in insurance schemes, health insurance of Rs 1.35 lakh, household articles worth Rs 6.73 lakh, gold ornaments and other articles of Rs 1.29 lakh besides Rs 83,880 cash.

“The total value of immovable and movable assets of Biswal has been estimated at Rs 1.13 crore. A case has been registered by Balasore division vigilance and the inspector was produced before a court in Baripada,” a Vigilance officer said.