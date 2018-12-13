Home States Odisha

Crorepati Police Inspector of Odisha's Bhandaripokhori police station in vigilance net

Vigilance officials on Tuesday arrested IIC of Bhandaripokhori police station Amit Kumar Biswal for taking bribe.

Published: 13th December 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officials on Tuesday arrested IIC of Bhandaripokhori police station Amit Kumar Biswal for taking bribe. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-corruption sleuths intercepted Biswal near Sergarh toll gate in Balasore district while he was going in a car to his house at Baripada.

The inspector was carrying money which he had allegedly collected through illegal means. Vigilance officials also seized Rs 73,500 cash from Biswal’s possession and later carried out simultaneous searches at the his house in Baripada Town and Government quarter at Bhandaripokhori.

The officials traced single storey building worth Rs 33.83 lakh in Baripada Town, bank deposits amounting to Rs 52.44 lakh, Rs 16.65 lakh deposits in insurance schemes, health insurance of Rs 1.35 lakh, household articles worth Rs 6.73 lakh, gold ornaments and other articles of  Rs 1.29 lakh besides Rs 83,880 cash.

“The total value of immovable and movable assets of Biswal has been estimated at Rs 1.13 crore. A case has been registered by Balasore division vigilance and the inspector was produced before a court in Baripada,” a Vigilance officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhandaripokhori police Odisha vigilance department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp