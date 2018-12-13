Mobile health units for mining-hit areas in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: As many as three mining affected blocks of the district were given six mobile health units from the District Mineral Fund (DMF).The blocks are Talcher, Chhendipada and Kaniha. The funds for the units were allocated from DMF which is accrued from taxes levied on minerals.

Flagging off the mobile vans, Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal said the units will address the health concerns of people residing in mining areas of the district. Sources said each mobile health unit will have doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and other life saving equipment.

Its objective would be to provide adequate qualitative and curative healthcare to the people of mining affected blocks. The units will also ensure greater access to primary healthcare by bringing medical facilities to doorsteps of people.

Besides, they will deal with treatment of minor ailments, communicable diseases, pregnancy, respiratory, cardiac and other ailments. Patients will be given medicines through the units. Earlier DMF funds were used for providing cool drinking water in all Government schools in the district.