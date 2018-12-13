Home States Odisha

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights begins inspection of child care homes in Odisha

Along with the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the NCPCR will visit 56 Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in Odisha and submit their report to Women and Child Development Ministry.

Child abuse, Sexual abuse

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of sexual abuse of minor girls in shelter homes, members of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reached Odisha to inspect Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in the State.

Sources said, 14 members of NCPCR along with members of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) have been divided into nine teams. They will visit 56 CCIs in the State and submit their report to Women and Child Development Ministry.

On Wednesday, a two-member team of NCPCR and SCPCR left for Angul and Boudh where they will inspect 10 CCIs. The other teams will visit to other districts from Thursday.Notably, the Central team’s visit to CCIs came after Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi ordered an inspection of all shelter homes and CCIs in Odisha, a fortnight after an alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in one such accommodation in Dhenkanal district came to light.In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Maneka had said she has asked NCPCR to get all the shelter homes in Odisha inspected immediately.

