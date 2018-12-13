Home States Odisha

Poachers ‘bomb’ young elephant at Odisha's Athagarh

After being informed by locals, forest officials rushed to the spot where an autopsy revealed that the elephant’s tongue was chafed and lower jaws broken.

Published: 13th December 2018 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Dead elephant

Carcass of the eight-year-old elephant lying in a pool of blood at Rajanagar | Express

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: A female elephant, aged about eight years old, was found dead at Rajanagar under Athagarh forest range here on Wednesday morning.

Locals first spotted the pachyderm lying in a pool of blood in a brinjal field near their village. On being informed, forest officials led by Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Rajendra Kumar Das and Range Officer Rabindra Nayak rushed to the spot. A team of veterinary surgeons from OUAT led by Prof Dr Niranjan Sahoo also reached the spot and conducted postmortem on the dead jumbo. Block Veterinary Officer Susant Kumar Behera also assisted the team.

During autopsy, the doctors found that the elephant’s tongue was chafed and lower jaws broken. It is suspected that something exploded in the mouth of the jumbo, leading to severe bleeding and subsequently, its death. Since fresh blood was oozing out of its mouth, it is believed that the elephant died early in the morning.

Sources said due to lack of proper patrolling, poachers have become active in the forest. Since Sukasan reserve forest has a huge population of wild boars, poachers use bombs to hunt the animals. As per reports, five elephants have died in the forest in as many months.

It is alleged that some forest officials are hand in glove with the poachers and have turned a blind eye to the menace.Expressing concern over the rising deaths of elephants, environmentalists and wildlife lovers demanded strict action against poachers and the unscrupulous forest officials involved in the illegal practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha poaching Odisha elephant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp