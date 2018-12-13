Divisional Forest Officer’s push for the pedal in Odisha's Rayagada

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: ON Tuesday, residents of Rayagada were surprised to see the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Debarchan Behera commuting to office on a bicycle. A greater surprise though was in store for them on Wednesday when all the staff including officers cycled to work.

While the move left many in the town impressed, the entire staff of the DFO office has pledged to observe every Wednesday as the “Cycle to Work Day” henceforth. The objective is to adopt healthy practice and promote clean environment through the pollution-free transportation alternative.

The DFO has issued a circular designating Wednesday as no vehicle day and urged them to come to office on cycle or walking. The small step, he said, will go a long way towards saving energy and environment while giving health benefits. The employees readily agreed.

“When the DFO pedalled his way to office on Tuesday, employees took it to be a hobby. But the very evening, he issued the notification stating no vehicle will be allowed to enter office campus the next day and appealed to them to come on cycle every Wednesday. Everyone loved the idea as it would improve their health, which will result of better productivity”, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Pradeep Kumar Bhatra said.

The DFO Behera said, when the issue of environment protection is raised, everyone looks up to the Forest Department as the protector of forests and wildlife. “I hope this would motivate other government officials to take up cycling to work at least once in a week for the cause of environment,” he said.