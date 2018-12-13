Rozgar Mela in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Retailer Association’s Skill Council of India (RASCI) organised a Rozgar Mela in association with Datapro Computer Pvt Ltd here at Pradhan Mantri Kausal Kendra (PMKK) centre here on Wednesday.

Major employers like Eureka Forbes, V mart, 2COMS, Vision Plus, Reliance Jio participated in the mela which was inaugurated by State BJP executive member Smruti Patnaik. More than 200 candidates had taken part in the mela which aims to promote opportunities in skill development and minimising unemployment in the society. Centre Head, Tapan Senapati and State Placement Manager Sangram Keshari Panda thanked employers for making the event successfully.