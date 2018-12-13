Tourist footfall hit at Devkund in Odisha's Similipal National Park

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Devkund waterfall in Similipal National Park is one of the most prominent tourist attractions of Mayurbhanj.However, owing to lack of basic amenities, the number of tourists visiting the spot, which is also famous for the shrine of Maa Ambika, has gone down in the recent past. Located around 25 km from Udala and 60 km from Baripada, the famous tourist spots lack basic infrastructure like road connectivity and safe drinking water.

The 5-km stretch of road between the entry point manned by Forest department personnel and the waterfall is a nightmare for motorists. “The waterfall and shrine are important tourist attractions of Mayurbhanj district. However, lack of amenities like safe drinking water, electricity supply, road, security, seating place and ‘bhoga’ shops has led to decline in number of tourists visiting the spot in the recent past,” said 75-year-old Rabindranath Padhi of Govindpur village, who has been the priest of Maa Ambika temple since Mayurbhanj was a princely State. A tourist, Saroj Kumar Mohanty, said the district administration should lay emphasis on development of infrastructure at the site.

During the tenure of Rajesh Pravakar Pati as Collector of Mayurbhanj district, an eco-tourism project was started near Devkund for tourists. However, the project has been languishing in neglect, said Shashikanta Mishra, a social activist of Udala. The waterfall at Devkund is a beautiful scenic spot surrounded by dense forest. It is an ideal spot for picnickers as the view from the top of the waterfall is breathtaking, said a tourist official.

Devkund is located on the bank of Deo river which flows down the hills. The temple of Goddess Ambika was built by the royal family of Mayurbhanj. The cascade of the falls, touching the base of the temple, empties into a gorge where the river rests for a while and then continues with its course. The official said owing to absence of hotels and lodges, tourists visiting the spot are forced to stay at Balasore. Contacted, Baripada DFO Swayam Mallik said the Forest department lacks adequate funds to undertake repair of the connecting road and building of other amenities at the tourist spot.