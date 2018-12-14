Plus II exams from March 7 in Odisha

Home States Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Thursday announced dates for annual Plus II examinations scheduled in March next year.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Thursday announced dates for annual Plus II examinations scheduled in March next year. The exams will begin on March 7 and conclude on March 30.

The examinations for Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational and Distance Education will be conducted as per the schedule prescribed by the State council. The theory examinations of Science and Commerce streams will begin first while exams of Arts stream will commence a day later. Science and Commerce stream students will appear for Odia subject on March 7 and Arts students will appear for it on March 8.
Though the examinations will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, students have been asked to occupy seats by 9.45 am. The integrated vocational theory exams will be of two hours duration, a notification issued by CHSE said.

Prior to the theory paper tests, practical examinations of Science stream students and project evaluation and viva-voce for Commerce students will be held from January 28 to February 8.All residential colleges have been directed to submit video footage of practical tests held in their respective centres along with answer scripts and mark foils to the council’s office within seven days of completion of tests.

