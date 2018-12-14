Home States Odisha

Anganwadi centres in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur cry for attention

Anganwadi worklers have started protesting due to delay in construction of buildings of Anganwadi centres.

Published: 14th December 2018 10:19 AM

Anganwadi protest

Anganwadi workers performing Gurubara Laxmi Puja at lower PMG as a part of their agitation in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (EPS| Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Children studying under trees and in the open has become a common sight in Jagatsinghpur district owing to delay in construction of buildings of Anganwadi centres. Concerned over the plight of children, Dalit Bikash Parishad has sought the intervention of National Commission of Scheduled Tribes (NCST) over the issue. Sources said the children’s woes are compounded by the sub-standard food that is served to them at the Anganwadi centres.

Some Anganwadi centres in the district are located far away from the villages. A glaring example of this is Markandpur village under Jagatsinghpur tehsil with a population of around 250 people. The villagers were advised by the officials concerned to send their children to Anganwadi centre in Amarpur village under Punag panchayat. Since the centre is located two km from Markandpur, its residents are reluctant to send their wards there.

Dalit Bikash Parishad president Sankar Das said residents of Markandpur had demanded an Anganwadi centre in their village. However, nothing was done in this regard. Interestingly, the Government has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for construction of building of the Anganwadi centre at Amarpur.Meanwhile, the parishad has sought the intervention of the NCST, the Chief Minister and the Collector for building an Anganwadi centre at Markandpur.

As per records, there are 244 Anganwadi centers in Balikuda block of which 57 have their own buildings while the rest are functioning from school verandah, rented house and private buildings.Construction of building is going on in 20 centres while  the process has not started in 15 centres owing to unavailability of land. Villagers of Garia, Katijanga, Olavar, Tainkula, Baigani, Jenamani, Khankarpur, Balana, Birudwa and Baharana of Balikuda block said the Anganwadi centres in their areas are running only on pen and paper as parents do not send their children to the centres due to lack of infrastructure, kitchen and supply of substandard food.

