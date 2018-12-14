Home States Odisha

BJD delegation meets Union Minister for Food Processing Industries for women's reservation

BJD vice-president Surya Narayan Patro and Lok Sabha MP Tathagat Satpathy met Badal seeking her party support for ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state assemblies.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (@HarsimratBadal_)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of BJD leaders, including vice-president and senior Minister Surya Narayan Patro and Lok Sabha Member Tathagat Satpathy met Union Minister and Member of Parliament of Shiromani Akali Dal Harsimrat Kaur Badal at New Delhi and handed over the letter from Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik seeking her party support for ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state assemblies.

Spokesperson of the BJD and Rajya Sabha Member Pratap Keshari Deb said in a release that Badal responded very positively to the issue during discussion with the delegation and her party is very appreciative of this initiative by the Chief Minister. As decided earlier by the BJD president, delegations of the party are meeting 22 national and regional parties across India seeking their support in ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

