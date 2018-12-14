Home States Odisha

Elephant carcass found in Odisha's Deogarh

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch will probe on the poaching case of an eight-year-old jumbo in Athagarh which took place on Tuesday night.

Published: 14th December 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dead Elephant

Carcass of elephant which is suspected to have died due to electrocution | Express

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Carcass of a female elephant, aged about 25 years, was found at Saloi village under Tileibani block in the district on Thursday morning.Forest officials suspect that the elephant died due to electrocution. Villagers first spotted the carcass lying on the outskirts of the village and informed the forest officials. Subsequently, DFO of Deogarh Kartik Chandra Samantray and other forest officials besides executive engineer of WESCO Satyabrata Panda rushed to the spot.

Samantray said the elephant might have come in contact with live wire while rubbing against an electric pole installed near Saloi. The wire might have detached from the pole and fell on the elephant, he said.
Investigation into the incident is on. The exact reason behind the death of the elephant can be ascertained after the autopsy report is out, he added.

CB to probe Athagarh elephant poaching

ATHAGARH: The Forest department on Thursday handed over the elephant poaching case to the Crime Branch (CB). On toTuesday night, an eight-year-old female elephant was found dead in a pool of blood at Rajanagar under Athagarh Forest Division.

After autopsy, it was found that the elephant’s tongue was chafed and lower jaws broken. It is believed that a bomb, used by poachers to hunt wild boars in the forest, exploded in the jumbo’s mouth leading to severe bleeding and subsequently, its death.

Athagarh DFO Sasmita said owner of the brinjal field, from where the elephant’s carcass was found, was detained by the cops. However, he was released later.

Woman killed in jumbo attack

DHENKANAL: A woman died and her husband sustained injuries after being attacked by an elephant at Kandarsingh village on Thursday evening. She was identified as Shanti Behera. Shanti and her husband Suresh were returning from their agricultural field after harvest when the mishap took place. While Shanti died on the spot, Suresh was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elephant death Odisha elephant Deogarh forests Athagarh elephant poaching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp