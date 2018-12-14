Elephant carcass found in Odisha's Deogarh

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Carcass of a female elephant, aged about 25 years, was found at Saloi village under Tileibani block in the district on Thursday morning.Forest officials suspect that the elephant died due to electrocution. Villagers first spotted the carcass lying on the outskirts of the village and informed the forest officials. Subsequently, DFO of Deogarh Kartik Chandra Samantray and other forest officials besides executive engineer of WESCO Satyabrata Panda rushed to the spot.

Samantray said the elephant might have come in contact with live wire while rubbing against an electric pole installed near Saloi. The wire might have detached from the pole and fell on the elephant, he said.

Investigation into the incident is on. The exact reason behind the death of the elephant can be ascertained after the autopsy report is out, he added.

CB to probe Athagarh elephant poaching

ATHAGARH: The Forest department on Thursday handed over the elephant poaching case to the Crime Branch (CB). On toTuesday night, an eight-year-old female elephant was found dead in a pool of blood at Rajanagar under Athagarh Forest Division.

After autopsy, it was found that the elephant’s tongue was chafed and lower jaws broken. It is believed that a bomb, used by poachers to hunt wild boars in the forest, exploded in the jumbo’s mouth leading to severe bleeding and subsequently, its death.

Athagarh DFO Sasmita said owner of the brinjal field, from where the elephant’s carcass was found, was detained by the cops. However, he was released later.

Woman killed in jumbo attack

DHENKANAL: A woman died and her husband sustained injuries after being attacked by an elephant at Kandarsingh village on Thursday evening. She was identified as Shanti Behera. Shanti and her husband Suresh were returning from their agricultural field after harvest when the mishap took place. While Shanti died on the spot, Suresh was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.