Hackathon aims at smart solutions for Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a bid to explore workable digital solutions for citizen centric services and issues concerning quality of life, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) and the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) have teamed up to hold Rourkela Smart Hackathon.

Under the hackathon, technical students from across the country would be presented with problems to work out usable models of Information Technology solutions. An orientation programme is scheduled for Friday in which government agencies and departments would be educated on process of preparing problem statements.

It is being organised on the lines of the Smart India Hackathon and recently concluded Smart Odisha Hackathon to harnesses creativity and expertise of technology students to explore smart solutions towards improving governance and quality of life.

RMC Commissioner and RSCL Chief Executive Officer Rashmita Panda said the problem areas seeking smart solutions include solid waste management, sewerage system, cattle menace on city streets, traffic management, environment and ecology and other issues of public interests and improvement of quality of life.