Naveen Patnaik seeks urgent release of central funds for cyclone 'Titli' affected areas

Naveen Patnaik had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 18, seeking an interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore, however, the state has not received any assistance from Government of India.

Published: 14th December 2018 05:00 PM

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that the state has not yet received any central assistance to carry out restoration works in the areas hit by cyclone "Titli" and demanded that the same be released immediately.

In a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday, Patnaik said the cyclone that hit Odisha in October affected 60.31 lakh people in 17 districts of the state."The state government has submitted a memorandum to the Government of India seeking a central assistance of Rs 2,023.13 crore against the total requirement of Rs 2,779.32 crore for relief and restoration measures," Patnaik wrote.

He said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 18, seeking an interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore. "The inter-ministerial central team has already made an on-the-spot assessment of the damages during first week of November, 2018. However, we have not received any assistance, so far, from the Government of India," he said.

Patnaik said Rs 1,689.13 crore released for relief and restoration works from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) has been utilised.

"Hence, assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund is urgently required for replenishing the SDRF and for undertaking the balance works," he said.

The chief minister sought "personal attention" of the Union home minister for "immediate" release of the central assistance to Odisha for undertaking repair and restoration works, squaring up the liabilities and smooth management of other disasters.

Naveen Patnaik Rajnath Singh Odisha CM Titli

