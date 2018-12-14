Naveen Patnaik reminds Centre for Titli assistance to Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has demanded immediate release of Central assistance to Odisha for undertaking repair and restoration works in areas affected by very severe cyclone Titli which hit the State in October 2018.

The Chief Minister raised the issue in a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. “I seek your personal attention in the matter for immediate release of the Central assistance to Odisha for undertaking the repair and restoration works, squaring up the liabilities and smooth management of other disasters,” Naveen said in the letter.

The very severe cyclonic storm October 2018 with associated flood and landslides had severely affected a vast population of about 60.31 lakh in 128 blocks under 17 districts of Odisha. The Chief Minister said, “The State Government has taken prompt action to provide required assistance to the affected population and immediate restoration of the damaged infrastructure and services within the shortest possible time.”

The State Government submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking assistance of Rs 2023.13 crore against total requirement of Rs 2779.32 crore for relief and restoration measures, Naveen said and added that in the letter written by him to the Prime Minister on October 18, he had requested for release of an interim assistance of Rs 1000 crore pending final decision of the high level committee on the memorandum.

The Chief Minister said the Inter-ministerial Central team has already made an on the spot assessment of damages during the first week of November 2018. “However, we have not received any assistance, so far, from the Government of India,” he said.

In the meantime, Rs 1689.13 crore has been released for relief and restoration measures exhausting the entire amount available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), he said and added, hence, assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) is urgently required for replenishing the SDRF and undertaking balance works.

At the HLC meeting held at New Delhi on December 6, a decision was taken to sanction Central assistance of Rs 3048.39 crore to Kerala, Rs 131.16 crore to Nagaland and Rs 539.52 crore to Andhra Pradesh which were affected by floods, landslides and cyclone. However, Odisha’s case was not considered in the last meeting. The case of Andhra Pradesh, also affected by Titli, was considered.