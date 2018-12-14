Home States Odisha

NTPC faces protest heat in Odisha's Kaniha plant

Hundred of villagers in Derenge stall maintenance work on the PSU's Kaniha plant ash pond.

Published: 14th December 2018

Protest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Maintenance work on the ash pond of NTPC-Kaniha has been hit due to the stir by Derenge villagers for the last two days.NTPC officials fear that if the agitation continues for a few more days, release of slurry into the ash pond may be affected following which the authorities will be forced to cut down power generation from the 3,000 MW power plant.

Hundreds of villagers of Majhisahi in Derenge have stalled maintenance work at the ash pond since Wednesday. The agitators are demanding that NTPC should acquire their village which is facing acute pollution due to its close proximity to the ash pond.

They alleged that the district administration is conducting survey in nearby villages for the acquisition but has left out Derenge. “The administration had assured to consider our demand in the Rehabilitation Peripheral Development Advisory Meeting (RPDAC) meeting. However, no steps have been taken to fulfil the demand,” the agitators said.

The villagers threatened to intensify their stir and halt work on the ash pond for an indefinite period till their demand was met.NTPC Chief General Manager S James said if the strike continues any longer, it may affect power generation in power plant due to non-release of slurry into the ash pond. Regarding the demand of the villagers, he said it is the job of the State Government to look into the matter.

Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Chandra Nayak said the administration has held two rounds of talks with the agitating villagers but to no avail.“The Collector has written to the Revenue Divisional Commissioner to convene RPDAC meeting soon to consider their demand. Kaniha Tehsildar and SDPO are present at the protest site and trying to persuade the villagers to call off their strike,” Nayak said.Earlier in June, the villagers had staged a similar protest for six days over their demand.

