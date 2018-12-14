One killed in group clash in Odisha's Bhadrak

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A person was killed and three others were injured following a clash between two groups of people in Gohirani village within Bharak police limits on Thursday. The deceased is 42-year-old Lokanath Sethi of the village.

The fight between villagers was over construction of a field. Harekrushna Sethi of Gohirani village was entrusted by Bhadrak block officials to construct a sports field in the village at a cost of `3 lakh. However, the villagers were divided over selection of land for the purpose.

On Thursday when Sethi with his supporters started work on the disputed land, a group of villagers opposed them. This led to a heated exchange of words that ensued into a scuffle. Things turned violent when both the groups used lethal weapons to attack each other.