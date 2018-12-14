Home States Odisha

Teenager from Odisha's Kendrapara to get bravery award from PM

15-year-old Situ Mallick of Kandira village recieves the award for saving the life of his 44-year-old uncle from the jaws of a salt-water crocodile on February 2018.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) has selected 15 -year-old Situ Mallick of Kandira village  for the prestigious National Bravery Award 2018. The award will be given on Republic Day in New Delhi for his act of bravery.

“The National Bravery Award medal will be handed over to Situ on Republic Day in New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognise his gallantry in saving the life of his 44-year-old uncle from the jaws of a salt-water crocodile on February 19,   2018. The district administration had earlier recommended his name to the  Government for National and State bravery awards. This award will inspire others   to save people by risking their lives”, said district Collector Dasarathi Satapathy.

Situ and his uncle Binod were fording at a small creek of Patasala river to guard the ripe paddy from the spotted deer and wild boars on their farm land when a crocodile suddenly emerged from knee-deep water and tried to drag Binod into deep water.But Situ fought bravely with the reptile to save the  life of his uncle. He attacked the reptile with a torch and bamboo stick. The crocodile lost its grip and failed to drag Binod into the deep water.

“Situ, son of Meghananda Mallick, showed exemplary courage and presence of mind to save his uncle from the mouth of the crocodile,” said Jagannath Das, a villager.“The reptile pounced upon Binod and as a result he sustained injuries on  his hands and legs. As luck would have it, Binod’s life was saved as the reptile gave in after Situ managed to drag his uncle from the mouth of the reptile after he bravely fought with the crocodile”, said Babaji Mallick, a villager.

Crocodiles are often seen invading the ponds and other water bodies of the villages around the park as the rivers and creeks of Bhitarkanika is home to around 1,700 estuarine crocodiles.The mangrove-covered Kandira village continues to celebrate the success of Situ   when the district administration on Wednesday informed the parents about their   son being selected for the award.

“I am delighted to know that Situ,  a student of our school, will get the bravery award for saving the life of his uncle,” said Maheswar Rout, headmaster of Basudev High School at Kandira village. Situ is studying in Class X in this school.

It may be recalled that Mamata Dalei, an eight-year-old girl of Bankuala village, got the National Bravery Award from the Prime Minister for saving the life of a village girl Asanti last year.

