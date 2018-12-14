Home States Odisha

Winners of Tata Steel-organised YATS in Bhubaneswar to get a chance to visit ISRO

About 63,000 students from 300 schools in Odisha participated in the programme where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated the winners

Published: 14th December 2018 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO, Satellite, Rocket

Representational image (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated 20 winners of the 12th edition of Tata Steel’s Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) programme (2018/19) at a function held at Pathani Samanta Planetarium here. The winning group of aspiring astronomers and scientists will also get an opportunity to visit one of the premier facilities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to get a first-hand experience of space science in action.

Naveen also felicitated founder-cum-director of Mumbai-based RAD@home Astronomy Collaboratory citizen science project Dr Anand Hota and senior professor of Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune, Tarun Souradeep.

About 63,000 students from 300 schools in the State participated. The theme for the 12th edition was ‘Imagine space exploration, 50 years from now’ and included an open-quiz for students from Classes VI to X as well as an essay competition for Class IX and X students. School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra, Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium Kailash Chandra Sahoo and Tata Steel corporate services VP Chanakya Chaudhary were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp