Youth held in Odisha's Jajpur over obscene video clip

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jenapur police on Thursday arrested a youth for allegedly capturing a nude video of a 20-year-old woman and circulating it on social media. The accused is 24-year-old Pradeep Kumar Sahoo of Kamagarh village.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Pradeep came in contact with his sister a couple of months back.Subsequently, they became friends and later, their friendship turned into love. The accused had recorded their intimate moments on his mobile phone without the knowledge of the victim.

“Later, Pradeep tried to blackmail my sister using the obscene video,” said the victim’s brother in his complaint. The accused pressurised the woman to keep sexual relationship with him but when she refused, he threatened to upload her nude clip on social media.

The victim broke up with Pradeep last month. Since then, the accused nursed a grudge against her and uploaded the video on social media, said a police official.Police have also seized the accused’s mobile phone. Pradeep was produced in court and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.