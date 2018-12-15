Balikuda lad selected for bravery 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Selection of local lad Biswajit Puhan for National Bravery award has brought cheer among the villagers of Icchapur under Balikuda tehsil here.Showing immense courage and presence of mind, 12-year-old Biswajit had rescued five-year-old Mamuni Biswal from drowning on August 13 last year.

Mamuni Biswal, a resident of Dihakarada village under Talada panchayat in Puri district, had come to her relative’s house at Icchapur. On the fateful day, she was playing with her friends on the embankment of Machgaon canal when she fell into the water.

Hearing her screams, Biswajit rushed to the spot and dragged Mamuni to safety. After rescuing the girl, he applied thrust to her abdomen to drain out water from her lungs. Later, Mamuni was taken to Balikuda hospital and discharged after a few hours of primary treatment.