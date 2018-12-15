Home States Odisha

Cyclonic storm to trigger rains in South Odisha for two days

According to Met officials, light to moderate rain/ thunder shower is likely to occur at many places on Saturday and on Sunday over South Odisha districts.

BHUBANESWAR: The deep depression formed over the south-east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and a severe cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours.

Met sources here said it is very likely to move north- northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on December 17 next.

The system had moved in a west-north-westward direction and was centered about 890 KM south south east of Machhilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh today.

Under its impact light to moderate rain/ thunder shower is likely to occur at many places today and on Sunday over South Odisha districts and a few more places day after tomorrow.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Baragarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur tomorrow and on Monday.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the deep sea areas till December 17. Distance cautionary signal No DC1 was hoisted in all ports of Odisha. The farmers are advised to take necessary measures to protect their crops.

 

Odisha cyclone

