HSC exam to begin from Feb 22

CUTTACK: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination will be held from February 22 to March 8.Announcing the schedule here on Friday, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha officials said the State Open School Certificate (SOSC), Madhyama (Sanskrit) and Class 9 vocational examinations will be held simultaneously with the annual HSC test.

As per the schedule, there will be same question pattern for regular and ex-regular students and the examinations will be conducted simultaneously on the first sitting from 9 am to 11.30 am.

However, 15 minutes extra time will be allowed for mathematics paper. Madhyama and SOSC examinations will be conducted in the second sitting from 1.30 pm to 4 pm. Practical examinations will be held between February 11 and 16.

While examination for the first language Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English will be held on February 22, test for second language English, Hindi and Environment and Population Education (only for hearing impaired candidates) will be conducted on February 25.

Examination for third language Hindi, Odia and Parsi will be held on February 27 and Sanskrit on February 28.

President of BSE Jahan Ara Begum said the Board for the first time will provide four parallel sets of objective question papers to the students who will answer in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet.

“Though there will be four sets of subjective question papers, questions will not be parallel. Students would have to secure minimum 15 marks each in subjective and objective format,” she added.