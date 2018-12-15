Hyder son held in firing case  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Rural police on Friday arrested two persons, including gangster Hyder’s son, in connection with Katikata firing case under Nischintakoli police limits. The arrested are Seikh Azharuddin alias Aju (23) of Ranapada in Kendrapara and Satya Brata Mishra alias Satya (28) of Laxmisagar in Bhubaneswar. A manhunt is on to nab the prime accused who is at large, said Additional SP PK Jena.

The duo have been arrested as abettors to crime. While Aju had provided mouser to the prime accused to commit crime, Satya had harboured the criminals, said Jena adding that the mouser, the weapon of offence was recovered from Aju.