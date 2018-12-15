Jumbos leave locals jittery

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of several villages in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts live under constant fear as a herd of 100 elephants, including 20 calves, continues to raze property and crops for the last one month. The herd, which sneaked into Odisha from Dalma forest of Jharkhand, is wreaking havoc in both the districts. During their movement towards Nilagiri range in Balasore, the elephants cause large-scale destruction of houses and crops in Rashgobindpur and Betnoti areas.

While returning, the herd got separated into two groups. While a group of around 70 elephants moved to Raibania reserve forest under Jaleswar of Balasore, the rest took the route through Mayurbhanj’s Betnoti and Rashgobindpur ranges. Official sources said the herd of 30 jumbos has stayed put near Subarnarekha canal, which is two km from the border of Odisha and West Bengal.

Farmers of Ashabandh, Baradiha, Prasadsul, Bhaliapada and three more panchayats under Raibania reserve forest under Jaleswar range of Balasore have been the worst affected by the elephant depredation. The herd has damaged paddy crops in vast tracts of land in these areas.Many villages, particularly in Betnoti, Rashgobindpur and Jaleswar ranges, are spending sleepless nights after the elephants damaged several houses in the region. Four days back, the herd destroyed the houses of Jugunu Hembram, Durga Hembram and Badadurga Hembram in Raidiha village under Sharmula panchayat within Rashgobindpur range.

Sources said the elephants are hiding inside the forest during the day and causing extensive damage to paddy crops after nightfall.“Villagers have been asked not to make liquor from fermented mahua, which attracts the elephants. They have also been told to avoid storing mahua flowers in their houses,” said Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda.

The herd of 70 elephants, which moved to Raibania, is currently in Manpasha forest. “Some forest staff have been deployed near railway tracks in Basta. Power supply in elephant corridors has been disconnected as a precautionary measure,” he added.Baripada DFO S Mallik said Forest personnel of Rashgobindpur, Betnoti and Pithabata ranges have been engaged to drive out the herd of 30 elephants from the area near Subarnarekha canal.

On the other hand, locals have resented the move to snap power supply in the affected areas. “For the last one month, we get electricity for only one to two hours per day. Without power, we are not able to use mobile phones and other essential electronic accessories at our homes,” a villager said.

Ratnamani Patra, an elderly woman, said the villagers have stopped venturing out of the house after sundown.