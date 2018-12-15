Home States Odisha

Jumbos leave locals jittery

While returning, the herd got separated into two groups.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants straying into agricultural fields full of standing paddy crops in Mayurbhanj | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Residents of several villages in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts live under constant fear as a herd of 100 elephants, including 20 calves, continues to raze property and crops for the last one month. The herd, which sneaked into Odisha from Dalma forest of Jharkhand, is wreaking havoc in both the districts. During their movement towards Nilagiri range in Balasore, the elephants cause large-scale destruction of houses and crops in Rashgobindpur and Betnoti areas.

While returning, the herd got separated into two groups. While a group of around 70 elephants moved to Raibania reserve forest under Jaleswar of Balasore, the rest took the route through Mayurbhanj’s Betnoti and Rashgobindpur ranges. Official sources said the herd of 30 jumbos has stayed put near Subarnarekha canal, which is two km from the border of Odisha and West Bengal. 

Farmers of Ashabandh, Baradiha, Prasadsul, Bhaliapada and three more panchayats under Raibania reserve forest under Jaleswar range of Balasore have been the worst affected by the elephant depredation. The herd has damaged paddy crops in vast tracts of land in these areas.Many villages, particularly in Betnoti, Rashgobindpur and Jaleswar ranges, are spending sleepless nights after the elephants damaged several houses in the region. Four days back, the herd destroyed the houses of Jugunu Hembram, Durga Hembram and Badadurga Hembram in Raidiha village under Sharmula panchayat within Rashgobindpur range.

Sources said the elephants are hiding inside the forest during the day and causing extensive damage to paddy crops after nightfall.“Villagers have been asked not to make liquor from fermented mahua, which attracts the elephants. They have also been told to avoid storing mahua flowers in their houses,” said Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda.

The herd of 70 elephants, which moved to Raibania, is currently in Manpasha forest. “Some forest staff have been deployed near railway tracks in Basta. Power supply in elephant corridors has been disconnected as a precautionary measure,” he added.Baripada DFO S Mallik said Forest personnel of Rashgobindpur, Betnoti and Pithabata ranges have been engaged to drive out the herd of 30 elephants from the area near Subarnarekha canal.

On the other hand, locals have resented the move to snap power supply in the affected areas. “For the last one month, we get electricity for only one to two hours per day. Without power, we are not able to use mobile phones and other essential electronic accessories at our homes,” a villager said.
Ratnamani Patra, an elderly woman, said the villagers have stopped venturing out of the house after sundown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp