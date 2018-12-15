Question State’s performance: UnionMin

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as anti-incumbency emerged as a major concern of the BJD Government in Odisha, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said people of the State will seek answers from the Government on its performance in next polls.

Addressing public meetings at Bhograi in Balasore district and Olaver in Kendrapara during the Jana Paramarsha Padayatra of the party, the Union Minister said people who are in power in Odisha for the last 19 years will continue to consider the State as their personal property unless people ask them questions about their performance and achievements.

Stating that time for a change has come, Pradhan called upon the people to make themselves free from the 19-year rule of stagnation and corruption to fulfil the dream of new Odisha. Reiterating that women of the State will get LPG connection, Pradhan announced that dealership will be cancelled if they delay processing applications.

He also criticised the Government over the issue of abuse of minors in the shelter home in Dhenkanal district. People of Odisha have been deprived from getting health service as the Government did not implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana launched by the Centre, he added.

