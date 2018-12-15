SI in Vig net 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Vigilance sleuths on Friday raided the property and office of court Sub-Inspector (SI) Dilip Kumar Das for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.Cuttack Division Vigilance officers simultaneously raided his two-storey building in Bhubaneswar, three houses of his relatives at Badasarol village in Tirtol, Badabalikani village in Kujang and Capital. Das office here was also searched.

Vigilance officers unearthed the cop’s immovable and movable assets amounting to `98 lakh.

Das was found in possession of a two two-storey buildings worth `43 lakh and `15.62 lakh in Bhubaneswar and Badasarol village respectively, eight homestead plots worth `8.86 lakh in Capital, Puri and Jagatsinghpur, gold ornaments of 233 grams, household articles worth `5.32 lakh, a car, motorcycle, scooter and `36,000 cash. “So far, total disproportionate assets to the tune of `98 lakh have been traced,” a Vigilance officer said.