Speciality hospital to be set up in PPT

PARADIP: A 400-bedded super-speciality hospital is on the anvil at Paradip Port, which will have an option to be developed as a Medical College in future. The tender process has already started and the bids are to set be opened soon.

The scope of the super-speciality hospital is to rehabilitate, operate, manage and transfer the PPT Hospital for a concession period of 30 years and extendable by another 30 years as per concession agreement.

Paradip Port Trust said the aim is to create an advance healthcare infrastructure in the locality.

A decision has been taken to upgrade the existing 64-bedded hospital into a 400-bedded super-speciality hospital through PPP mode. The super-speciality hospital will be developed in a phased manner. The estimated project cost is `200 crore. It will be built on an area of 8.45 acre land. The Union Minister of Shipping, had announced to set up the super-speciality jospital in Paradip.