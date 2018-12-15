Home States Odisha

Steps on to protect Nalabana avian guests

The veterinary officials have so far collected 748 rectal swab samples from different places and sent those for tests.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) on Friday swung into action as lakhs of migratory birds face the threat of bird flu following detection of avian influenza cases in Puri district’s Krushnaprasad block which is close to Nalabana bird sanctuary. Conservation staff and veterinary officials were imparted training on the preventive measures to be undertaken in sanctuary and adjacent areas to contain the spread of the disease. H5N1 virus that causes bird flu is very contagious and bar-headed geese that flock to Chilika in large number are known to be susceptible to avian influenza.

Additional Chief Executive of CDA and in-charge DFO of Chilika Samrat Gouda said the staff have been put on high alert following the confirmation of positive cases in the villages nearly five km from the lagoon. “Though it is difficult to sanitise such a large area and keep a tab on lakhs of migratory birds, field staff have been asked to immediately report if they come across any dead bird.

However, there is no report of death of migratory birds at Nalabana and Mangalajodi so far,” he said. Gouda informed that an emergent meeting was convened by regional conservator at Chilika where the staff were trained on the standard operating procedure (SOP) to tackle the situation. “They were trained on selfprotection measures and how to dispose of infected birds. It has been decided to conduct divisional level training and awareness campaign by involving volunteers, NGO members and locals,” the DFO added.

As per the SOP issued by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, extensive field surveillance is being undertaken to detect any mortality in crows and other wild birds besides unusual mortality of poultry birds. Veterinary staff have been asked not to undertake any post-mortem examination on the dead birds on the field and refer all dead birds to the nearest designated regional d i s e a s e di a g n o s t i c laboratory. Meanwhile, Forest personnel have geared up to undertake extensive surveillance in the forest areas to identify any mortality in the wild birds.

The veterinary officials have so far collected 748 rectal swab samples from different places and sent those for tests. Though it is suspected that migratory birds are the carriers of avian influenza, it has not been confirmed whether the cases reported from Krushnaprasada block were spread from migratory birds.

Culling begins
Puri: Culling in poultry farms began in Sansahi, Patharganj, Budhibar, Alanda and Malud villages under the Krushnaprasad block. A control room was opened in Krushnaprasad block. According to Additional District Magistrate  inay Kumar Das, 10 quick response teams comprising medicos and staff have been
working to dispose of bird caracass and carry out culling. Distribution of eggs has been stopped in midday meals and Anganwadi centres. The villagers have been advised not to consume chicken and eggs.

