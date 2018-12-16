Odisha Congress hopes to wrest Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The Congress party is now eyeing Malkangiri district after its win in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The party members have started their campaign against the ruling BJD in the district.

They are organising a meeting in different areas under Malkangiri and Chitrakonda Assembly constituencies ahead of the General Elections next year. The party leaders said the BJP is on the back-foot after its defeat in three States including Chhattisgarh and it is not a challenge for the Congress.

“The anti-incumbency against the ruling BJD in the State and BJP at the Centre would definitely work in favour of Congress and we would wrest both Chitrakonda and Malkangiri seats from the BJD this time,” said Mala Madhi, the present Kalimela block chairperson. Madhi is the Congress candidate for Malkangiri constituency. Contacted, Malkangiri MLA and BJD district unit president Manas Madkami said winning from Malkangiri and Chitrakonda constituencies is a dream for the Congress, which will never be fulfilled.