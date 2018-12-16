Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress hopes to wrest Malkangiri

Malkangiri MLA from BJD Manas Madkami said that the Congress can never win from Malkangiri and Chitrakonda constituencies

Published: 16th December 2018 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The Congress party is now eyeing Malkangiri district after its win in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The party members have started their campaign against the ruling BJD in the district.
They are organising a meeting in different areas under Malkangiri and Chitrakonda Assembly constituencies ahead of the General Elections next year. The party leaders said the BJP is on the back-foot after its defeat in three States including Chhattisgarh and it is not a challenge for the Congress.

“The anti-incumbency against the ruling BJD in the State and BJP at the Centre would definitely work in favour of Congress and we would wrest both Chitrakonda and Malkangiri seats from the BJD this time,” said Mala Madhi, the present Kalimela block chairperson. Madhi is the Congress candidate for Malkangiri constituency. Contacted, Malkangiri MLA and BJD district unit president Manas Madkami said winning from Malkangiri and Chitrakonda constituencies is a dream for the Congress, which will never be fulfilled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malkangiri Congress 2019 Odisha polls 2019 Odisha elections Odisha Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp