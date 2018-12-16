Home States Odisha

Family seeks CBI probe in Odisha's Bhagirathi Mandangi murder case

Family members have earlier written to Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan requesting for a CBI inquiry.

Published: 16th December 2018 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Appalaswamy Kadraka, Jagannath Mandangi, Bhagirathi Mandangi

Jagannath Mandangi with president of Adivashi Mahasangha of Rayagada, Appalaswamy Kadraka. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Eight years have passed since Bhagirathi Mandangi, a tribal leader and trustee of the Majhighariani Temple, was murdered. However, the Crime Branch has not been able to get hold of the accused and family members of Bhagirathi are still running from pillar to post for justice, alleged the deceased’s brother Jagannath Mandangi.

Bhagirathi was murdered in December 2010, and his charred body with hands and legs tied was found floating in a dam in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Jagannath and the president of Adivashi Mahasangha of Rayagada, Appalaswamy Kadraka alleged that police are intentionally not bringing the culprits into the ambit of investigation as they are members of the ruling BJD. They demanded that the case is handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Prior to this, family members of Bhagirathi had submitted a memorandum to Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting them to initiate a CBI inquiry into the case. They had alleged that Bhagirathi was murdered as he detected and raised voice against irregularities in the temple management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhagirathi Mandangi Bhagirathi tribal murder Odisha tribal CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp