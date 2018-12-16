Family seeks CBI probe in Odisha's Bhagirathi Mandangi murder case

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Eight years have passed since Bhagirathi Mandangi, a tribal leader and trustee of the Majhighariani Temple, was murdered. However, the Crime Branch has not been able to get hold of the accused and family members of Bhagirathi are still running from pillar to post for justice, alleged the deceased’s brother Jagannath Mandangi.

Bhagirathi was murdered in December 2010, and his charred body with hands and legs tied was found floating in a dam in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Jagannath and the president of Adivashi Mahasangha of Rayagada, Appalaswamy Kadraka alleged that police are intentionally not bringing the culprits into the ambit of investigation as they are members of the ruling BJD. They demanded that the case is handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Prior to this, family members of Bhagirathi had submitted a memorandum to Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting them to initiate a CBI inquiry into the case. They had alleged that Bhagirathi was murdered as he detected and raised voice against irregularities in the temple management.