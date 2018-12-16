Home States Odisha

Maoists protest Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana road work in Odisha's Kalahandi

A Maoist poster was found pasted on a tree near Gunpur village under Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi on Saturday.

Maoists

Image used for representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A Maoist poster was found pasted on a tree near Gunpur village under Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi on Saturday. The ultras have demanded the closure of a CRPF camp at Gunpur and stopping the construction work on a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road from Saisurni to Nakrundi. Recently, similar posters had appeared on the walls of the revenue inspector office in the area.

Last month, Maoist posters had been found in the camp of a contractor near Sagada village. Written in Odia, Maoists in the posters had asked the contractor to immediately stop construction of Sagada-Lelingpadar road that is being constructed under PMGSY. They had also put up posters in Sagada and nearby areas.

Odisha Maoists Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Kalahandi roadwork

