Ujjwala scheme a success: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan stated that the development witnessed in the last four years had not been possible in the last several decades.

Published: 16th December 2018

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ujjwala scheme is a success in Odisha and has benefited lakhs of people, said Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at ‘Jana Paramarsha Yatra’ at Bhimagiri under Digapahandi Assembly segment here on Saturday, Pradhan refuted State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro’s claim that Odisha has not benefited from  Ujjwala scheme. Patro, who represents Digapahandi constituency, had recently in a letter to Pradhan, alleged that the scheme is a failure in the State as beneficiaries are unable to get refilled LPG cylinders.

Pradhan said Patro has been availing subsidy on LPG cylinder since April and has received RS 1,850 till date. He further alleged that the CBI had questioned Patro and his son over their involvement in a chit fund scam.

Refuting Pradhan’s allegations, Patro said he and his son have never been questioned by the CBI. He said he had availed LPG cylinders for domestic use and did not avail subsidy. Earlier, Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several steps for development of Odisha. “The development witnessed in the country in the last couple of years had not been possible in the last several decades,” he said.

The Union Minister said the Centre has extended all possible help to Odisha but the BJD Government has failed to capitalise on it. Terming the BJD rule a failure, he said the Centre is committed to the development of Odisha.

