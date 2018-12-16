Seeking jobs, villagers in Odisha's Koraput stall NALCO wall work

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Tension is brewing in Ambagaon village in Koraput district over the construction of a boundary wall of aluminium major NALCO. For the last two days, the villagers have been protesting construction of the wall to press their demands of employment and peripheral development.

Nalco had awarded the tender for construction of the boundary wall to a private company in September 2016 and the work was supposed to be completed within 14 months. However, the company could not complete the work due to opposition by locals. Till date, it has taken three extensions from NALCO.

The company started the work again on Friday and when villagers came to know of it, they tried to stop it stating that NALCO had no right to initiate any construction in the area as it has neglected peripheral development.

They stopped the work and said it would be resumed only after NALCO initiates development measures. Police and revenue officials from Sunabeda and Semiliguda tried to pacify the agitators but in vain. Police have been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward situation.

Official sources said efforts are on to form a peace committee to reach an amicable solution between villagers and administration. NALCO authorities said they have already sanctioned Rs one crore for development of Ambagaon village.

On December 1, a clash had ensued between the villagers and members of the private company over the issue. The villagers are also demanding contractual employment of 152 villagers in the plant.