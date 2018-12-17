Odisha annual police meet from January 17

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police will organise a three-day senior police officers’ conference likely from January 17. “Law and order, crime and other related matters will be discussed during the event,” said DGP Dr RP Sharma. The discussions will mainly focus on the new challenges faced by the cops including the emerging crime trends besides increasing conviction rate, utilising forensic science more effectively, maintaining law and order situation in the State robustly and examining the procedure to book demonstrators involved in damaging public and private property during protests.

After the large-scale damage to public property during the recent Puri bandh, the DGP had issued an advisory on October 26 to all the district SPs and Twin City DCPs for putting liability on persons, groups or organisations giving protest call leading to violence as per the Supreme Court’s order.

Issuing fresh guidelines on a PIL that raised the issue of destruction of public and private property by agitators, the Supreme Court had said, “Persons who have initiated, promoted, instigated or caused to occur any act of violence which results in loss of life or damage to public or private property either directly or indirectly, shall be made liable to compensate the victims of such violence.”

During the annual conference, experts will also sensitise the SPs and other senior officers about police leadership, investigation and some other special issues.