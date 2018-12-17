Home States Odisha

Belgium create a record, Kalinga set for another

By the time the final had started, even the Gods had started to cry.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presenting Hockey World Cup trophy to Belgium captain at Kalinga Stadium | biswanath swain

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: By the time the final had started, even the Gods had started to cry. While the promised cyclone-based rainfall never really hit the city, overcast skies had given way to a light drizzle by the time Belgium and The Netherlands lined up for the anthems. It was almost like a sign from up above — don’t leave town just yet. 

Well, the hockey World Cup did leave town on Sunday but not before serving up a match which had enough in it to scramble Hollywood scriptwriters. There was the narrative; Belgium, for so long, had looked up to the Dutch to build their own hockey programme from scratch. There was the result; ‘little brother’ beating ‘big brother’ in a penalty shootout for the ages after the match finished 0-0. 

Cricket legend Sachin
Tendulkar and hockey
Olympian Samantha Quek at
Kalinga Stadium | Biswanath
swain

There was also the drama; the video umpire overturning an onfield decision in the shootout which created a sense of farce. Celebrating Belgium were forced to refocus. Mourning Holland were given a momentary route back while organisers were forced to remove stage props to allow the shootout to continue. Florent van Aubel converted his shot in sudden death before Jeroen Hertzberger’s wild attempt went soaring into the heavens to give Red Lions their first title. 

What set the final — attended by retired great Sachin Tendulkar and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among other dignitaries — from its recent previous incarnations was the tension till the very end. It was the first 0-0 in the history of the event (14 editions) but it wasn’t as tight as the scoreline suggested. Sure, chances were at a premium for both sides but the skills on offer more than made up for a lack of goals. 
Players, including world player of the year Arthur van Doren, tried to dribble their way through traffic whenever they heard the primal scream of the 15,000-strong audience. Without Indian interest and heavy rainfall warning, there was a fear that may stay away. But those fears evaporated a good hour before the third-fourth match between England and Australia. 

While their adulation and love for Tendulkar — sections of the crowd started chanting ‘Sachin, Sachin’ — acted as a bizarre interlude during the post-match presentation, this was, by and large, a hockey-mad public. 

Those tears may have acted as a symbol but there is one piece of good news. The next FIH event in India — Hockey Series Finals — will also be held in Bhubaneswar (6-16 June). The fans need not wait long.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belgium Hollywood Kalinga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp