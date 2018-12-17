Belgium create a record, Kalinga set for another

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: By the time the final had started, even the Gods had started to cry. While the promised cyclone-based rainfall never really hit the city, overcast skies had given way to a light drizzle by the time Belgium and The Netherlands lined up for the anthems. It was almost like a sign from up above — don’t leave town just yet.

Well, the hockey World Cup did leave town on Sunday but not before serving up a match which had enough in it to scramble Hollywood scriptwriters. There was the narrative; Belgium, for so long, had looked up to the Dutch to build their own hockey programme from scratch. There was the result; ‘little brother’ beating ‘big brother’ in a penalty shootout for the ages after the match finished 0-0.

Cricket legend Sachin

Tendulkar and hockey

Olympian Samantha Quek at

Kalinga Stadium | Biswanath

swain

There was also the drama; the video umpire overturning an onfield decision in the shootout which created a sense of farce. Celebrating Belgium were forced to refocus. Mourning Holland were given a momentary route back while organisers were forced to remove stage props to allow the shootout to continue. Florent van Aubel converted his shot in sudden death before Jeroen Hertzberger’s wild attempt went soaring into the heavens to give Red Lions their first title.

What set the final — attended by retired great Sachin Tendulkar and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among other dignitaries — from its recent previous incarnations was the tension till the very end. It was the first 0-0 in the history of the event (14 editions) but it wasn’t as tight as the scoreline suggested. Sure, chances were at a premium for both sides but the skills on offer more than made up for a lack of goals.

Players, including world player of the year Arthur van Doren, tried to dribble their way through traffic whenever they heard the primal scream of the 15,000-strong audience. Without Indian interest and heavy rainfall warning, there was a fear that may stay away. But those fears evaporated a good hour before the third-fourth match between England and Australia.

While their adulation and love for Tendulkar — sections of the crowd started chanting ‘Sachin, Sachin’ — acted as a bizarre interlude during the post-match presentation, this was, by and large, a hockey-mad public.

Those tears may have acted as a symbol but there is one piece of good news. The next FIH event in India — Hockey Series Finals — will also be held in Bhubaneswar (6-16 June). The fans need not wait long.