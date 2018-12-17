Gajapati braces for heavy rain as cyclone 'Phethai' makes a landfall

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: As heavy rain under the impact of Phethai is expected to lash Gajapati, the district administration has put its machinery on high alert and taken several precautionary measures to tackle any eventuality.

Collector Anupam Saha said in view of the IMD warning, the district administration has opened a control room at the collectorate that would function round the clock. While senior officers of the district have been deployed as nodal officers in each block, two teams of NDRF and ODRAF have been stationed at the district headquarters, he said.

People are being sensitised about the cyclone through public address system at the panchayat level. Provision of free kitchen has also been made, he added.

Meanwhile, around 10,000 Titli-affected people have been shifted to safer places.

Among others, PD DRDA Chanchal Rana and ADM Laxmi Kant Sethi were present.

On the other hand, the cyclone-induced rain played spoilsport in the district on Sunday as all arrangements made by the district sports officials for youth conclave, viewing of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup final and district level volleyball tournament were cancelled.