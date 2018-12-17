Home States Odisha

National Tiger Conservation Authority team’s advice to State on Sundari’s survival in wild

In its report, the team also flayed Satkosia field officials for trying to hide facts on death of Mahavir and stated that it was a clear case of poaching and sought proper investigation into the case.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The field inspection team of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has suggested to the State Forest officials to modify the Raigoda enclosure to prepare translocated tigress Sundari for survival in the wild. 

The modification measures include expansion of the holding area for wilderness enrichment, inclusion or diversion of a natural water source within the enclosure, proper cover on the chain-link fence, schedule and surprise in feeding pattern including variety of wild preys. 

In its report submitted to NTCA recently, the team has asked Satkosia officials to sanitise and drastically reduce human imprint in the holding area to ensure that the tigress is positively reoriented before her release in the wild in future. 

The field inspection team visited Satkosia Tiger Reserve (TR) after concerns related to tiger relocation project were raised following Sundari’s capture and the subsequent death of Kanha (MB2), the first translocated tiger from Kanha TR, on November 14. 

In its report, the team also flayed Satkosia field officials for trying to hide facts on death of Mahavir and stated that it was a clear case of poaching and sought a proper investigation into the case. 

It further said, “Adequate amount of overall preparedness and community engagement is a prerequisite before we can move any further in respect of the tiger augmentation process in Satkosia TR.”

“Neither can we risk life of people nor the tiger,” the team said. It has also suggested to the State Forest department to make provision of a dedicated elephant squad for Satkosia TR and well-equipped lab facility, trained personnel, specialised vehicles, tranquillising and other equipment for effective implementation of the tiger relocation project that has been put on hold temporarily after Mahavir’s death. 

Meanwhile, the NTCA has also advised the State Government to ensure adequate preparedness in the field, habitat enrichment, community engagement and capacity building to avoid and address any kind of conflict.

TAGS
National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA Odisha

