Rare albino snake rescued in Bhubaneshwar

A rare snake was spotted in the State Capital on Saturday night. 

17th December 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A rare snake was spotted in the State Capital on Saturday night. The albino common krait, which was spotted by locals in Kalinga Nagar area, was captured by a youth when the reptile was crossing a road. 

On being informed, a volunteer from Snake Helpline reached the spot and rescued the snake. Snake Helpline member Subhendu Mallik informed that the snake belonged to common Indian krait which is a highly venomous species. 

Mallick further said the albino krait is very rare. “The white body and blue eyes make it a true albino. Common krait have hexagonal scales in the midbody which is a key identifying character. I also checked the fangs which confirmed that the venomous common krait is an albino,” he said.

Mallick said the snake will be released in its natural habitat away from the locality during the night as it is a nocturnal species. 

