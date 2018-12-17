Tusker found dead with bullet marks in Digapahandi forest range

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A five-year-old elephant with its tusks intact was found dead in Digapahandi forest range in Ganjam district on Sunday. The carcass of the tusker was spotted near Nimakhandi-Meghajholi canal road. It was covered in blood and had gunshot marks.

Sources said a few locals saw the carcass lying in a pool of blood. The news spread like wildfire and hundreds of people reached the spot resulting in disruption of traffic. As the spot where the carcass was found is on the border of Paralakhamundi and Berhampur forest divisions, forest officials of both the divisions reached the spot for ascertaining the reason behind the death.

Though the exact reason behind the elephant’s death is yet to be known, it is suspected that the animal died after sustaining bullet injuries. Sources said five bullet marks were found on the carcass. The possibility of electrocution too is being probed as an 11 KV power line of low height passes through the spot.

The tusker, reportedly from Gaida forest in Gajapati district, had sneaked into Ganjam district through Changudidei forest, said locals. Forest officials are inquiring into the incident. The area is known for frequent man-animal conflict. Usually, the pachyderms destroy crops and the aggrieved human victims often attack the herds with flames and spears. However, the incidents are suppressed to avoid action. As there is a possibility of presence of more elephants from Gaida forest in the vicinity, panic has gripped the locals.

On the other hand, the locals worshipped the carcass with flower, sandal, vermilion as the elephant is considered the carrier of Goddess Laxmi and the death has occurred during the month of Margasira.

Meanwhile, forest officials are making arrangements for conducting postmortem of the carcass.