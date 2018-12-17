Two-day tribal meet of BJP in Feb

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid reclaim its sinking popularity among tribal voters of the State, the BJP has planned to organise a national convention of tribal representatives from across the country in the City in the first week of February.

Announcing that the party will organise a two-day Adivasi Mahasamavesh on February 2 and 3, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said the national convention will be addressed by BJP president Amit Shah.

Coming down heavily on the Naveen Patnaik Government for doing nothing for tribals of the State in the last 19 years, Oram said his party has given a ‘Bhubaneswar Chalo’ call to the indigenous people to show their strength.

Preparation will be made to gather more than one lakh tribals in the State Capital to send out a message to the BJD Government that they are strong enough to snatch their rights which it failed to protect, he said.
Highlighting the major failures of the State government, Oram said though records of rights have been issued to landless tribals, land has not been handed over to them. 

The six-month validity of caste certificates has become a big headache for tribals. Ideally, a caste certificate should be valid for lifetime, Oram said and added that tribals are being exploited during issue of such certificates.

He said the State was not cooperating in direct transfer of stipend payments, leading to a huge backlog. In the name Special Development Council in nine tribal-dominated districts, the State Government has curtailed the power of elected representatives, he added.

A preparatory meeting held here under the chairmanship of State BJP ST Morcha president Rabi Naik was attended by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national ST Morcha president Ramvichar Netam, former chief minister Giridhar Gamang and BJP Legislature Party leader KV Singhdeo and other senior leaders of the party.

