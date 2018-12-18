2 including Nigerian held for fraud
The Crime Branch of Odisha police has arrested two persons including a Nigerian national from New Delhi for allegedly duping a Puri woman to the tune of `41 lakh.
Published: 18th December 2018 02:28 AM | Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:15 AM | A+A A-
CUTTACK: The Crime Branch of Odisha police has arrested two persons including a Nigerian national from New Delhi for allegedly duping a Puri woman to the tune of `41 lakh. The arrested duo was identified as 35-year-old Nwabueze Chukwudi Vincent of C6 Mastsin in Nigeria and 22-year-old Piyush Arya of East Babarpur in New Delhi. Incriminating articles, electronic gadgets and documents were seized from their possession.
Crime Branch sources said the complainant, a resident of Puri, had lodged an FIR with Cyber Crime police alleging that a person, who identified himself as Oscar David, came in contact with her on Facebook. After a few days, he started sending her valuable gifts including money, laptops and ornaments.
The complainant alleged that she had deposited `41 lakh on different occasions in various accounts of the accused to get the gifts. But, after realising that she was being cheated, the woman lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police station. The Crime Branch has taken duo on a three-day transit remand. On Monday, they were produced before the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Puri. Further investigation is on.