2 including Nigerian held for fraud

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Crime Branch of Odisha police has arrested two persons including a Nigerian national from New Delhi for allegedly duping a Puri woman to the tune of `41 lakh. The arrested duo was identified as 35-year-old Nwabueze Chukwudi Vincent of C6 Mastsin in Nigeria and 22-year-old Piyush Arya of East Babarpur in New Delhi. Incriminating articles, electronic gadgets and documents were seized from their possession.

Crime Branch sources said the complainant, a resident of Puri, had lodged an FIR with Cyber Crime police alleging that a person, who identified himself as Oscar David, came in contact with her on Facebook. After a few days, he started sending her valuable gifts including money, laptops and ornaments.

The complainant alleged that she had deposited `41 lakh on different occasions in various accounts of the accused to get the gifts. But, after realising that she was being cheated, the woman lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police station. The Crime Branch has taken duo on a three-day transit remand. On Monday, they were produced before the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Puri. Further investigation is on.