Award for Jajpur Collector  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The prestigious 3rd Barendra Krushna-Snehalata Memorial Award-2018 was conferred on Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Dash for his literary activities on Sunday. Dash received the honour not as an administrator but as a creative writer and columnist.

The award giving ceremony was part of the valedictory function of 29th Industrial and Trade Fair of Vyasa Nagar in Jajpur Road. Besides, senior journalist and political analyst Rajaram Sathpathy was also given the award for his outstanding contribution to journalism.