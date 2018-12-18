BJP poser to BJD on bonus to farmers  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJD plans to demonstrate outside the Parliament demanding hike in paddy MSP, the BJP asked the State Government to explain about its failure to keep the promise of providing additional bonus of Rs100 per quintal of paddy to farmers.

“What happened to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s assurance to farmers of providing additional bonus of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy?” questioned State BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty.

In 2015, Naveen had announced about the additional bonus at a farmers’ rally at Sohela in Bargarh district. He is yet to keep his promise, Mohanty added.