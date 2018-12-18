Home States Odisha

Consumer court asks SP to arrest Sub-Collector

The court also directed district police to produce Sub-Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty before the forum on January 4.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Monday asked Superintendent of Police Prakash R to arrest Jagatsinghpur Sub-Collector, who was also president of Brundaban (Junior) College’s governing body, for failing to comply with the consumer court order.

The court also directed district police to produce Sub-Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty before the forum on January 4. As per reports, a social activist Gobinda Ojha of Redhua had filed a case against the president of the governing body of the college-cum-the Sub-Collector at the forum over several irregularities and lack of facilities in the educational institution in 2015 under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Established in 1987, the junior college has no boundary wall, auditorium and concrete buildings. The college building is dilapidated and the asbestos roof leaks during rain. During summer, the roof heats up making it difficult for the students to sit in the classrooms. The government has not provided any fund for repair of the building. 

To make things worse, some faculty members of the junior college are facing police cases for submitting fake certificates to get appointment.Hearing the case, the consumer court had issued a show cause notice to the Sub-Collector on March 28, 2018 under Section 27 of the Act. But the Sub-Collector failed to comply with the court order. 

President of the forum Sakuntala Choudhury directed the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station to arrest the president of governing cum Sub-Collector and produce him before the forum on January 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp