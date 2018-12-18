Consumer court asks SP to arrest Sub-Collector

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Monday asked Superintendent of Police Prakash R to arrest Jagatsinghpur Sub-Collector, who was also president of Brundaban (Junior) College’s governing body, for failing to comply with the consumer court order.

The court also directed district police to produce Sub-Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty before the forum on January 4. As per reports, a social activist Gobinda Ojha of Redhua had filed a case against the president of the governing body of the college-cum-the Sub-Collector at the forum over several irregularities and lack of facilities in the educational institution in 2015 under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Established in 1987, the junior college has no boundary wall, auditorium and concrete buildings. The college building is dilapidated and the asbestos roof leaks during rain. During summer, the roof heats up making it difficult for the students to sit in the classrooms. The government has not provided any fund for repair of the building.

To make things worse, some faculty members of the junior college are facing police cases for submitting fake certificates to get appointment.Hearing the case, the consumer court had issued a show cause notice to the Sub-Collector on March 28, 2018 under Section 27 of the Act. But the Sub-Collector failed to comply with the court order.

President of the forum Sakuntala Choudhury directed the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station to arrest the president of governing cum Sub-Collector and produce him before the forum on January 4.