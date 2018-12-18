Home States Odisha

Koshal bandh paralyses most of W Odisha  

In Bargarh, the bandh saw closure of all State and Central government offices, financial and educational institutions and business establishments. Public transport was disrupted.

Life came to a standstill in most districts of Western Odisha except Sambalpur and Kalahandi on Monday due to the dawn to dusk bandh called by Koshal Rajya Samanwaya Samiti (KRSS) over the demand for formation of a separate Koshal state. The outfit is demanding a separate state comprising 10 districts including Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Subarnapur and Boudh besides Athmallik sub-division of Angul district.

In Bargarh, the bandh saw closure of all State and Central government offices, financial and educational institutions and business establishments. Public transport was disrupted. Despite the inclement weather, the bandh supporters picketed at several places in Bargarh. Similar was the scene in Deogarh, Nuapada and Subarnapur districts. In Jharsuguda district, Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar and Belpahar towns witnessed complete shutdown.

General secretary of KRSS Sunil Purohit said the bandh evoked spontaneous response across the region. He said Western Odisha has been neglected by subsequent governments. Separate statehood for the region is the only solution to overcome the problems faced by people of Western Odisha, he added.In Balangir district, the impact of bandh was felt in Balangir, Sonepur and Nuapada towns. Essential services were kept out of the bandh purview. Koshal State Coordination Committee (KSCC) chairman Pramod Kumar Mishra said people from all walks of life supported the bandh. 

However, there was little impact in Kalahandi. Some agitators tried to block road by burning tyres at Ghadaghat and Pipal Nullah bridge in Bhawanipatna town, but they were dispersed by police. On the other hand, members of Mahakantara Kriyanusthan Committee opposed the bandh and distributed leaflets claiming that Kalahandi in historical and linguistic perspective was never a part of the proposed Koshal area. In the past, Kalahandi was identified as Karunda, Mahakantara, Trikalinga and Indravana and its spoken language was different. “If at all a separate state is required, it should be called Mahakantara and not Koshal,” he said.

In Angul district, people of Athmallick observed bandh. Government offices remained closed and shutters of shops were down. Vehicles remained off the roads and schools were closed. The bandh was peaceful due to massive deployment of police.

In Roukela, members of  Koshal Kranti Dal (KKC) resorted to blockade of NH-143 at Vedvyas, Lathikata and Kuanrmunda in and around Rourkela by burning tyres. Sundargarh district president of KKD Jaysingh Singh said in the first week of January, steps would be initiated to highlight the separate statehood movement at the national level.

