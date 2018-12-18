Phethai lands in Andhra Pradesh, farmers sigh in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/KORAPUT : Intermittent rains accompanied by gusty wind affected normal life in Malkangiri district for the second consecutive day in Malkangiri on Monday. The district received 44.3 mm rainfall with Podia block getting the highest of 17 mm in the last 24 hours, said District Emergency Officer, PK Behera. Officials of the district administration have rushed to procurement centres and are taking measures to ensure that harvested paddy stocks are not damaged due to rain.

Paddy stocked at procurement centres in Kambeda, MV-79, Manyamkonda, Tandapally, Chitapari-III, Kudmulgumma, Pusuguda, Mariwada, Nilakamberu and old Chimtapalli were covered with polythene sheets. On Monday, LAMPS authorities procured paddy that was brought to selling points by farmers and millers lifted the stock immediately to avert damage. Collector Manish Agarwal said the district administration is prepared to meet any eventuality.

In Koraput district too, rain continued to hit life for the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, the district received 40 mm rainfall. Damp weather and wind blowing at a speed of 40 km per hour forced people to remain indoors in Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad, Sunabeda, Narayanpatana and other areas of the district. Shops and business establishments were closed and vehicles were off the roads. Farmers of Koraput skipped paddy cutting on the day.

Farming work was suspended in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Kundura and Boipariguda due and the district administration closed all mandis till Tuesday. There has been no crop damage so far, but farmers of Mahadeiput panchayat alleged that they have not received polythene sheets from the district administration to protect their harvested crop.

Vehicular communication between Koraput and Vizianagaram was disrupted as an uprooted tree fell on NH-26 near the District Social Welfare Office. In Western Odisha districts of Kalahandi and Jharsuguda, chilly weather and continuous rain threw life out of gear. In Bhawanipatna, people remained indoor in the morning and stepped out only in the noon. Classes in schools were suspended and examination that was to be held in Government Autonomous College was postponed.

Farmers, who have harvested their paddy in both the districts, are spending sleepless nights trying to protect their stocks. Some farmers could shift their produce to permanent sheds of Regulated Marketing Committees. Paddy procurement in Kalahandi has been stopped since Sunday due to the adverse weather condition. In Jharsuguda, vegetable crop has been damaged in Lakhanpur, Kulabira, Jharsuguda Kirimira and Laikera blocks.