Home States Odisha

Phethai lands in Andhra Pradesh, farmers sigh in Odisha

Intermittent  rains accompanied by gusty wind affected normal life in Malkangiri district for the second consecutive day in Malkangiri on Monday. 

Published: 18th December 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy stocks covered with polythene sheets in Malkangiri | Deba Prasad Dash

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/KORAPUT : Intermittent rains accompanied by gusty wind affected normal life in Malkangiri district for the second consecutive day in Malkangiri on Monday. The district received 44.3 mm rainfall with Podia block getting the highest of 17 mm in the last 24 hours, said District Emergency Officer, PK Behera. Officials of the district administration have rushed to procurement centres and are taking measures to ensure that harvested paddy stocks are not damaged due to rain.

Paddy stocked at procurement centres in Kambeda, MV-79, Manyamkonda, Tandapally, Chitapari-III, Kudmulgumma, Pusuguda, Mariwada, Nilakamberu and old Chimtapalli were covered with polythene sheets. On Monday, LAMPS authorities procured paddy that was brought to selling points by farmers and millers lifted the stock immediately to avert damage. Collector Manish Agarwal said the district administration is prepared to meet any eventuality.

In Koraput district too, rain continued to hit life for the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, the district received 40 mm rainfall. Damp weather and wind blowing at a speed of 40 km per hour forced people to remain  indoors in Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad, Sunabeda, Narayanpatana and other areas of the district. Shops and business establishments were closed and vehicles were off the roads. Farmers of Koraput skipped paddy cutting on the day.

Farming work was suspended in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Kundura and Boipariguda due and the district administration closed all mandis till Tuesday. There has been no crop damage so far, but farmers of Mahadeiput panchayat alleged that they have not received polythene sheets from the district administration to protect their harvested crop. 

Vehicular communication between Koraput and Vizianagaram was disrupted as an uprooted  tree fell on NH-26 near the District Social Welfare Office. In Western Odisha districts of Kalahandi and Jharsuguda, chilly weather and continuous rain threw life out of gear. In Bhawanipatna, people remained indoor in the morning and stepped out only in the noon. Classes in schools were suspended and examination that was to be held in Government Autonomous College was postponed. 

Farmers, who have harvested their paddy in both the districts, are spending sleepless nights trying to protect their stocks. Some farmers could shift their produce to permanent sheds of Regulated Marketing Committees. Paddy procurement in Kalahandi has been stopped since Sunday due to the adverse weather condition. In Jharsuguda, vegetable crop has been damaged in Lakhanpur, Kulabira, Jharsuguda Kirimira and Laikera blocks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone phethai Heavy rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp