Phethai weakens into depression  

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said cyclonic storm Phethai has weakened into deep depression and crossed Andhra Pradesh coast near Tuni between 7.30 pm and 8 pm.

The system is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression and later, into a well marked low pressure area in next 12 hours. Under its influence, some parts in north and south Odisha will witness light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

“However, the overcast conditions will clear by Tuesday evening or Wednesday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas. “Wind speed up to 30-40 km/hr and gusting upto 50 km/hr will prevail along and off south Odisha coast during next 12 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea,” he said.

In the wake of the cyclone, some trains were rescheduled in the State. Humsafar Express from Bhubaneswar to Krishnarajapuram, scheduled to depart at 12 am, was rescheduled to 4 pm. Puri-Tirupati Express, scheduled to depart at 1.15 pm, was rescheduled to 5.15 pm.

Konark Express, which was scheduled to depart at 3.25 pm, was also rescheduled. The movement of a few trains was also regulated in view of passengers’ safety. While Bhubaneswar to Bangalore Prashanti Express was controlled at Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express, which departed from Berhampur, was controlled before Palasa.